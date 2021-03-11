Bankruptcy Practice's Human Element Also Fell To COVID-19

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- Since bankruptcy courts closed to in-person hearings a year ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, practitioners say they've worked hard to adapt to the new digital framework but long for the days where an impromptu negotiation could grease the wheels for deals that avoided drawn-out and cumbersome court battles. Attorneys say the pre-hearing hallway meeting that had become a staple of the practice disappeared overnight, leaving behind the human element as they now rely upon digital services to conduct negotiations. Jim Silver, a partner in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office of Kelley Kronenberg, said the bankruptcy practice is built around...

