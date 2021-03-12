AMC, ViacomCBS Unit Sued Over Visually Impaired Access

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- Two visually impaired consumers sued AMC Premiere and ViacomCBS subsidiary Pluto Inc. in separate suits in Pennsylvania federal court this week, accusing the streaming services of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to offer descriptive audio tracks on their video content. Jordan Gallacher and Matthew Kolesar argued that since the streaming services do not offer audio descriptions for their television shows or movies, they deprive customers with visual disabilities of accessing the same options that they offer to others, according to their complaints, which were filed Thursday and Friday. "Plaintiffs are frustrated that defendant denies them and other customers...

