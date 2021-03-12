SEC Brings Fraud Suit Over $17M Energy Fund

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- An investment adviser run by two Texans allegedly lied to investors about their background and experience and pocketed roughly $2.7 million despite promises they would only collect small fees, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a lawsuit. The SEC accused APEG Energy GP LLC and two Texas residents of making false promises to investors and lining "their pockets with nearly $2.7 million to the detriment of investors and the fund," called APEG Energy LP. The SEC said Thursday that Paul W. Haarman and Patrick E. Duke co-owned APEG Energy GP and raised $17.4 million from investors allegedly in violation...

