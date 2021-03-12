9th Circ. Upholds County's New Power Rate For Crypto Miners

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit backed a lower court's finding that a Washington county didn't violate the due process rights of so-called cryptocurrency miners by imposing a new rate on electricity for "emerging industries" to address a spike in energy-intensive cryptocurrency operations in the area. In an opinion Thursday, an appellate panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson's decision largely granting summary judgment in favor of the Grant County Public Utility District No. 2. The panel upheld the lower court's opinion that cryptocurrency mining companies — among them Blocktree Properties LLC, Cytline LLC and Miners United LLC — were unable to successfully show...

