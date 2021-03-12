Aviation Magnate's Retrial To Take Off In UAE Hacking Claim

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 12:55 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal ordered a retrial on Friday into whether a Middle Eastern investment authority hacked an aviation magnate's email account in a bitter legal dispute, although judges upheld a $4 million fraud judgment against the businessman. The High Court will reexamine evidence about claims of hacking by the sovereign investment fund of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, pictured. (iStock) Appellate judges said the High Court should take a fresh look at evidence about whether agents for the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, a fund in the United Arab Emirates known as RAKIA, paid hackers to break into...

