Mylan Wins Costs After Neurim Drops EU Patent Appeal

Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 6:56 PM GMT) -- After initially losing a bid to invalidate an insomnia drug patent, Mylan was dubbed the winner and convinced a London judge to award costs after Neurim Pharmaceuticals abandoned its bid to defend its claim in parallel European Patent Office litigation. High Court Judge Marcus Smith said in light of the outcome at the EPO, Mylan is also the "obvious" winner in the case before his court, making Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd. "the loser." Mylan had challenged the validity of the patent in litigation brought by Neurim, which sells the insomnia medication under the brand name Circadin. On Dec. 4, Judge Smith concluded...

