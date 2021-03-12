Barclays, BDO Ordered To Hand Over Info For Fraud Case

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 3:17 PM GMT) -- A court in London ordered Barclays Bank UK PLC and BDO LLP on Friday to hand over information about one of their customers to a businessman seeking to track down a fraudster suspected of pocketing an extra €2.85 million ($3.4 million) from a property investment deal. Judge David Foxton approved an application by Igor Denisov for disclosure orders against the bank and the accounting firm. The High Court heard that Denisov requires the information to identify money he believes was stolen by a Barclays customer when he bought a property on the Italian island of Sardinia for almost €8 million....

