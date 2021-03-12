Trucking Co. Wants Out Of $4.8M Superfund Cleanup Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- A trucking company wants out of a nearly $5 million Superfund cleanup suit claiming it and dozens of other companies were liable for cleanup costs of seven Baltimore landfills containing hazardous substances, arguing the suit didn't show the company was linked to the sites. In a 19-page memorandum filed Thursday, Cowan Systems Inc. denied 68th Street Site Work Group's claims that it was connected to the landfills, which were allegedly used to dump a variety of industrial waste including construction debris, arsenic and lead. The trucking company attacked the "inexplicable" claim that it was the successor to W.T. Cowan Inc. or...

