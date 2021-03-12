Polsinelli Adds 2 New Shareholders In DC

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC has welcomed two new shareholders in Washington, D.C., to boost its international transaction and capital markets practices, the firm announced Thursday. Julia Isabel Rix joins the firm from Norton Rose Fulbright with broad international corporate experience, according to a release, while Cynthia Weiss joins as a financial services shareholder from Arent Fox LLP. Rix has worked on international mergers and acquisitions, integration and restructuring, and served as outside counsel on cross-border commercial transactions and compliance matters. She will advise Polsinelli clients on matters in Latin America and Europe as well as the United States, according to the firm....

