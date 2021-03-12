Texas Supreme Court Axes Prearbitration Discovery Order

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday determined a trial court abused its discretion by ordering prearbitration discovery in an employment discrimination lawsuit, holding that while the employee denied an enforceable arbitration agreement existed, she made no "factual assertions in support of that claim." In a per curiam opinion, the state's high court ruled that an El Paso County district judge wrongly sided with Maria Ordaz in determining she raised a fact issue as to whether the arbitration agreement Copart Inc. said she signed when she was hired was valid and enforceable. Copart, a company that specializes in online car auctions for...

