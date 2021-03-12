Coal Co. Says $470M Claim Against Canada Falls With NAFTA

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC, which was impacted by Canada's fast-tracked environmental initiatives, argued to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes that its $470 million compensation claims belong with a North American Free Trade Agreement tribunal, refuting Canada's arguments. Westmoreland initiated arbitration against Canada after the province of Alberta pushed up its coal phase-out date from 2050 to 2030 and compensated Canadian coal companies for the impact on their businesses but excluded Westmoreland, a U.S.-headquartered mining company with an Alberta location. The company in its Thursday counter-memorial blasted Canada's argument that, due to a bankruptcy proceeding, it is no longer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS