Greenberg Traurig Adds Corporate Tax Pro In Boston

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has brought on a former Latham & Watkins LLP associate who's experienced in federal income taxation of corporations, S corporations and partnerships to the firm's global tax practice in Boston. Joseph J. Curran is joining Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder after having advised clients on the tax consequences of taxable and tax-free mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and debt and equity financings, the firm said in a statement Friday. He also has experience with bankruptcy and insolvency restructurings, the firm said. "I really hope that I can contribute, provide great client service and continue to grow my practice,"...

