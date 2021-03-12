NLRB Says Contested Ballots Must Be Counted In Union Vote

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Dozens of challenged ballots will be counted in a hotly contested union election at a New York egg supplier after a National Labor Relations Board official resolved a dispute over the validity of 83 ballots out of a pool of 120 that were submitted. NLRB regional director Paul J. Murphy on Thursday ordered the counting of 61 of 83 ballots challenged by Newburg Egg Corp. in its workers' attempt to unionize with United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local No. 342. The board typically doesn't decide challenges to more than two-thirds of the total votes cast. The Woodridge, New York-based company...

