Alaska Hotel Illegally Upped Cleaning Quotas, NLRB Says

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- An Alaska hotel violated federal labor law by failing to bargain with unionized housekeepers when making them spend more time cleaning rooms after an extensive renovation without also lowering their cleaning quota, a National Labor Relations Board judge has found. Administrative Law Judge Eleanor Laws said in her Thursday decision that the Anchorage Hilton violated the National Labor Relations Act by threatening to discipline employees for their failure to meet cleaning quotas after the renovation and by refusing to change how much time housekeepers were required to spend cleaning rooms. Specifically, Judge Laws found that the installation of new glass showers...

