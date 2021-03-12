Delaware's Judiciary Aims To Start Jury Trials Again In June

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- Delaware's chief justice on Friday announced the state judiciary is aiming to resume jury trials in June, if the current downward trend of COVID-19 cases continues. In a statement released by the judiciary, Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz thanked employees and Delaware bar members for their "patience and understanding" with public safety measures put in place at the First State's courts because of the pandemic. "The end of this pandemic is in sight," the justice said. "I ask for your patience for a little while longer. Brighter days are ahead." Delaware's courts were closed to the public in March 2020 due...

