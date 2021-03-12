NY Deal To Legalize And Tax Pot Close, Bill Sponsor Says

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- The New York Senate sponsor of legislation that would legalize and tax cannabis said Friday that a three-way deal among state Democratic leaders is imminent. State Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, said Friday she believes that the state's Democratic leaders are close to a three-way deal on the legalization and taxation of cannabis. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink) State Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, said in a statement that the deal among herself, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, could happen outside the budget, which is due before April 1. "I am very optimistic about completing negotiations and having a three-way, agreed-upon bill...

