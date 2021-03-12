Fed. Circ. Will Weigh In On Gov't Shutdown Wage Case

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 8:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has another shot to argue why failing to pay timely wages during a government shutdown does not violate federal labor law, after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims agreed to send the government's question in a proposed class action to the Federal Circuit while the case is ongoing. U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith granted the federal government's motion to certify an interlocutory appeal, saying the government's obligations to both the Anti-Deficiency Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act during a government shutdown posed enough of a legal question to have the Federal Circuit weigh...

