Litigation Funder Eyes Misselling Case Over Greensill Funds

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 5:20 PM GMT) -- European litigation funder Deminor is investigating whether to bring legal action on behalf of institutional investors who put approximately €75 million ($90 million) into liquidated funds managed by Credit Suisse and linked to Greensill Capital, the insolvent financing firm. Edouard Fremault, a partner at Deminor, said that, depending on the result of its investigation, the company would potentially file a misselling case against Credit Suisse in London, Geneva or Luxembourg, where it is based. "At this stage we are looking at a misselling case," Fremault told Law360 on Friday. "This is because the clients believed they purchased a low-risk and fully...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS