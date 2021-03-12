Countrywide Wins Lawsuit Over Failed £38M Deal

Law360, London (March 12, 2021, 9:32 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruled Friday that an investor owes Countrywide Group PLC over a failed £38 million ($50 million) deal to buy a subsidiary after he failed to turn up to the proceedings, though the exact figure will be decided later. High Court Judge David Foxton ruled that John Bengt Moeller should have — but failed to — completed the purchase of Countrywide's commercial property arm based on the terms of the share purchase agreement. The judge granted Countrywide summary judgment on its liability claim and also struck out Moeller's counterclaim accusing Countrywide of breach of contract as "unrealistic." However, the judge declined to grant summary...

