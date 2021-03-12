Fed. Circ. Denies Arbitration Bid In Oil-Drilling IP Fight

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has declined to upend a Louisiana federal court's refusal to compel arbitration in a patent dispute over an elevator roller-insert system used in oil wells, agreeing that the arbitration bid came too late. A three-judge panel on Friday affirmed a ruling denying a bid for arbitration from Besco Tubular — which was hit with a $5 million jury verdict in July 2019 in a patent suit brought by Spoked Solutions, formerly known as Cajun Services Unlimited LLC. Besco Tubular had asked to arbitrate the dispute after the jury verdict, but the lower court said the company waived the right to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS