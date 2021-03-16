Astellas Aims To Block Generic In Incontinence Drug IP Fight

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 2:28 PM GMT) -- A Japanese pharma giant has fought back against litigation brought by Sandoz seeking to revoke its patent for treating urinary problems, asking the English courts for an injunction to block the Novartis subsidiary from releasing a rival generic treatment. In its defense and counterclaim for the High Court case, Astellas Pharma Inc. rejected Sandoz's assertion that its patent for the treatment of an overactive bladder is not valid. And the Japanese drug company said in its March 10 filing that a supplementary protection certificate it has obtained will extend its rights when the patent expires in November. Astellas also stressed that Sandoz,...

