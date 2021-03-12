Mexican Citizen's Assault Conviction Is 'Moral Turpitude'

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals on Friday denied a Mexican citizen's request to cancel his deportation proceedings, finding that his prior assault conviction contained the requisite elements to be considered a crime of "moral turpitude." Deputy Chief Appellate Immigration Judge Garry D. Malphrus, writing for a three-judge panel, said that Juan Pablo Aguilar-Mendez's 2014 conviction in California for assault by means of force was identical to an earlier statute that the Ninth Circuit has accepted as involving moral turpitude. According to Judge Malphrus, when an offense involves both a culpable mental state and reprehensible conduct, it constitutes a crime of moral...

