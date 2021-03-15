Fraud Suit Is Really Med Mal, Exceeds Statute of Limitations

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed a ruling that a woman can't sue her doctor for fraud after she allegedly suffered complications from her liposuction procedure because the case is actually a medical malpractice suit with a two-year statute of limitations that ran out. The court decided Friday that Judge Marlita A. Greve in Iowa District Court for Scott County was right to grant summary judgment for Dr. Leroy L. Yates and Diamond Medical Spa & Vein because Christine Kostoglanis' claims came three years after the alleged incident. In June 2015, Yates completed a liposuction procedure, among other procedures, on Kostoglanis...

