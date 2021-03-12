EEOC‌ ‌Chair‌ ‌Says‌ ‌Stymied‌ ‌Harassment‌ ‌Guidance‌ ‌'Not‌ ‌Dead'‌ ‌

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sexual harassment guidance that stalled out under the Trump administration is still a priority for the agency and "we can get it done," Chair Charlotte Burrows told Law360 in an exclusive interview covering her top concerns. Burrows, a Democrat who President Joe Biden tapped to lead the agency in January, discussed topics including her views on the long-delayed harassment guidance, her reluctance to publish opinion letters at the same breakneck clip as her predecessor and her wariness about getting ahead of the science when it comes to providing direction about the COVID-19 vaccine. Employment Authority This...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS