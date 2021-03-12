Ohio Time Limit Not Unconstitutional, Appeals Court Says

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 11:06 PM EST) -- An Ohio appeals court Friday said a state statute of repose is not unconstitutional and allowed two doctors and two medical facilities to escape a medical malpractice suit but left one doctor and facility to face claims that a cancerous mass in a woman's neck was wrongly diagnosed as benign. The three-judge appeals panel reversed a trial judge's decision that four defendants still have to fight claims of alleged malpractice stemming from her first diagnosis in 2012. But the panel held that since one doctor treated the patient until 2017, the statute doesn't apply to that physician and he and his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS