Minneapolis To Pay George Floyd's Family $27M To End Suit

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 11:29 PM EST) -- Minneapolis will pay the family of George Floyd $27 million to end a Minnesota federal suit accusing the city of a history of unconstitutional policing practices that ultimately led to Floyd's death at the hands of the police, the family, its legal team and city officials announced Friday. A copy of the settlement has not been made public. At a news conference, Floyd's family members and their legal team lauded the city for coming to the agreement, with both sides noting that an additional $500,000 will be set aside to support businesses in the neighborhood where Floyd was killed last year....

