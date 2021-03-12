7th Circ. Tosses Custodian's Post-Janus Suit Over Dues

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- A custodian for an Illinois school district cannot recover union dues she paid before the U.S. Supreme Court's Janus decision, the Seventh Circuit ruled Friday, saying the high court ruling didn't invalidate the dues deduction agreement she signed before it was issued. The unanimous decision from the three-judge panel upheld a lower court ruling dismissing custodian Susan Bennett's bid to recover dues she paid Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees both before and after the court's 2018 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME. That decision reversed decades of precedent and said the First Amendment prevents public sector...

