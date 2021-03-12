Minn. AG's Insulin Suit Against Sanofi, Eli Lilly Gutted

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge gutted a lawsuit Friday from Minnesota's attorney general accusing Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, Novo Nordisk Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co. of jacking up insulin prices, tossing 13 claims out of 16. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti dismissed all 12 counts under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and one claim under Minnesota's False Statement in Advertising Act, all with prejudice, meaning Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison can't refile those allegations. That appears to leave only claims for consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices and unjust enrichment. Judge Martinotti's opinion outlining his conclusions was filed...

