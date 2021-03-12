Biden Admin. Shields Migrants From Myanmar After Coup

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:24 PM EST) -- The Biden administration has provided migrants from Myanmar with 18 months of immigration protections on Friday, citing the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in the Southeast Asian country following a recent military coup. Nationals from Myanmar present in the U.S. as of Thursday may apply for Temporary Protected Status, which gives deportation relief and work permits to individuals from designated countries in crisis, according to an announcement from U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. "Due to the military coup and security forces' brutal violence against civilians, the people of Burma are suffering a complex and deteriorating humanitarian crisis in many parts of...

