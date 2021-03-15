As Justices Mull Abortion Showdown, Circuit Split Deepens

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has opened a clear split among appeals courts on the proper test for assessing anti-abortion laws, upping pressure on U.S. Supreme Court justices who are facing calls — in a battle over Roe v. Wade's future — to say which test applies. In a 2-1 ruling on Friday, the Seventh Circuit found that the high court's decision last year in June Medical Services v. Russo didn't overturn the high court's earlier decision in Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt, which suggested that anti-abortion laws are unconstitutional if their burdens outweigh their medical benefits. June Medical showed that constitutional limits...

