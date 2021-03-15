Amazon Seller Can't Trim Counterfeit Blender Counterclaims

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 2:16 PM EDT) -- The seller of a blender that allegedly exploded and injured a user can't trim Nutribullet LLC and Capital Brands LLC's claims that the blender was a counterfeit product, after a California judge found it's too early to decide on certain claims. U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson denied a motion by Jazzer Shack LLC to dismiss two of the nine counterclaims Nutribullet brought in the suit, saying the companies can plead both equitable indemnity and for a declaration that they're entitled to equitable relief as alternatives to their other pleadings. The case stems from an incident in December 2017, when Andrew...

