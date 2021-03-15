Insurer Again Tries To Nix Hotel Owner's $20M Burst Pipe Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- An insurance company has urged a Louisiana federal court to grant its bid for summary judgment over claims it owes a former hotel owner $20 million to cover a boiler pipe explosion, saying the ex-owner cannot litigate claims that should have been raised in a prior suit. United National Insurance Co. said Friday that the former owner of the Wyndham Garden Hotel Shreveport is wrongly trying to take a second stab at the case after the Fifth Circuit upheld a final judgment favoring the insurer. In addition, UNIC said, ex-owner CRU Shreveport LLC can't at this stage try to add its former lender,...

