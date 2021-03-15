Hearing Aid Co. Settles Workers' Stock Plunge Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A hearing aid maker whose share price allegedly plummeted because executives looted $20 million from its coffers and employees who sank retirement savings into the company's stock said they had reached a class deal to end an ERISA suit. The plaintiffs and Starkey Laboratories Inc. asked a Minnesota federal judge Friday for preliminary approval of a $173,000 settlement that would resolve Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims from nearly 4,000 current and former participants in the company's employee stock ownership plan. The parties cited the laborious rounds of discovery and deposition that would come from continued litigation instead of approval of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS