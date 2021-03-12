Calif. Bar Questions Girardi's Dementia, Seeks Disbarment

Law360 (March 12, 2021, 10:34 PM EST) -- The State Bar of California on Friday questioned whether Thomas Girardi really has dementia and needs a conservator, telling a Los Angeles probate court judge that granting him a full conservatorship would stall the agency's disbarment proceedings against the bankrupt trial lawyer. In a court filing Friday afternoon, the state bar said it had videos of the Girardi Keese founder eloquently discussing strategies for jury trials and complex litigation from October and November — mere weeks before public accusations that he misappropriated at least $2 million of his clients' settlement funds destroyed his firm and reputation. "Despite these recent examples of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS