Advisory Co. Hits $7.3B Value With Warburg Pincus Funds

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Investment management firm Edelman Financial Engines and its majority investor Hellman & Friedman said Monday that the California-based business was valued at $7.3 billion after receiving an investment from private equity firm Warburg Pincus, with guidance from Simpson Thacher and Wachtell Lipton. Edelman Financial Engines LLC, working with Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, said in a statement that Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz client Warburg Pincus LLC will have a minority stake in the financial planning company and one of the private equity firm's managing directors will join its board. Edelman Financial Engines didn't disclose how much money it received....

