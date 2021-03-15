ArcelorMittal Agrees To Settle Ex-Workers' Firing Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 1:31 PM EDT) -- ArcelorMittal has reached a settlement of wrongful termination and sexual harassment claims brought against it by former employees of the mining giant, a mediator informed a West Virginia federal judge. In a letter entered by the court Friday, mediator James Lamp of Lamp Bartram Levy Trautwein & Perry PLLC told the court four former employees of ArcelorMittal have agreed to settle their wrongful termination and sexual harassment suit. Lamp told the court it should expect to hear from the parties "in the near future." The agreement comes in the midst of a venue dispute between the parties. The ex-workers — Steven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS