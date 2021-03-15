8 Firms Build $20.8B Merger Of Canadian Telecoms Cos.

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:20 AM EDT) -- Rogers Communications Inc. will buy fellow Canadian communications company Shaw Communications Inc. for CA$26 billion ($20.8 billion), including debt, in a deal that was crafted with help from eight law firms. Together, the companies say they'll provide Canadian consumers and businesses with more choice and enhanced competitiveness, while also enabling the expansion of 5G services across Western Canada, according to a statement. Rogers and Shaw say they've committed to invest $2.5 billion over the next five years to expand 5G networks in the region. Goodmans LLP is serving as legal adviser to Rogers, and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP is representing...

