Harbour Fund Kicks Off Trial Over Fees After Fraud Dispute

Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 6:30 PM GMT) -- A Kazakh paper company can't renege on its promise to pay Harbour Fund a cut of a $300 million judgment as its fraud lawsuit against a director would have "collapsed" without help, the litigation funder argued at trial Monday. Andrew Thompson QC, counsel for Harbour Fund III, said at the start of a High Court trial that Kazakhstan Kagazy JSC's attempts to recover money from its former director would have fallen apart without the funder's backing. The fund is suing the company for as much as $170 million after it won a $300 million fraud judgment in December 2017. The court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS