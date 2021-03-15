SEC Seeks Public's Help As ESG Initiatives Plow Ahead

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked for the public's help developing a new ESG disclosure framework Monday, detailing a number of related initiatives that the agency's acting chief says will put "all hands on deck" to get investors the information they are demanding — but currently lack. Speaking at a virtual conference held by the Center for American Progress, Allison Herren Lee announced a new request for public comments on a so-called environmental, social and governance-related framework, and she pointed to a string of recent measures to reevaluate existing disclosure rules that impact investors and shareholders. Meanwhile, Peter Driscoll, the director...

