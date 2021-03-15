Civil Rights Chief, Ex-RBG Clerk Tapped For NJ High Court

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- New Jersey civil rights director Rachel Wainer Apter has been chosen to fill an upcoming vacancy on the state's Supreme Court, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday, a pick that drew praise for her track record of defending immigrants' rights and dismantling online hate speech. A Harvard Law School graduate, Wainer Apter stepped from clerkships under U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and other renowned jurists into a career that has included stints at the American Civil Liberties Union and in the appellate practice of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. If confirmed as the state's 41st justice, Wainer Apter would replace...

