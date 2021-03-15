Oklahoma Pot Shop Is Latest To Be Hit With TCPA Claims

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Stillwater, Oklahoma-headquartered company faces claims it spammed thousands of cellphone numbers in a proposed class action in federal court in Oklahoma City. In the action, which was filed Friday, Grady County, Oklahoma, resident Cody Smith accused Bonzinni Enterprises LLC, which does business as Likewise Cannabis of Stillwater, of sending him "numerous" text messages "advertising various discounts and promotions" at the Stillwater dispensary. Smith claims the messages were sent in violation of the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act and seeks as much as $1,500 in damages for each alleged violation. He also contends that the messages may have reached tens of...

