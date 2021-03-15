Ex-Reed Smith Atty Drops Concussion Termination Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A former Reed Smith attorney and the firm have agreed to end a lawsuit that had accused the BigLaw firm of sidelining him while he recovered from a head injury and then firing him. In a Friday filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for attorney Aaron Chase and Reed Smith LLP said they'd agreed to a withdrawal of Chase's seven-month-old case. Chase, who worked at White & Case LLP and the New York Attorney General's Office before joining Reed Smith in 2017, had alleged he was unlawfully terminated after he suffered a concussion when climbing into a car while on vacation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS