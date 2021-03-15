Spinal Device Co. Wins Ban Against Rival, But Must Pay Bond

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday granted Life Spine Inc.'s bid for a preliminary injunction against a former distributor's competing spinal implant device as the companies fight over whether the ex-distributor ripped off Life Spine's best-selling product, but also ordered Life Spine to put up a $6 million bond. U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim issued the preliminary injunction following a nine-day hearing last November, barring Aegis Spine Inc. from continuing to sell its AccelFix-XT line of spinal cages, which are marketed to surgeons and hospitals for patients suffering from degenerative disc disease and directly compete with a similar cage Life...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS