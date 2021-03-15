GA Justices OK Funding For Pro Bono Defense Costs

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Poor defendants in Georgia who retain pro bono counsel may seek for the state to pay for experts in their cases, the state's Supreme Court ruled Monday in a case involving a man accused of murder. The fact that Ryan Duke retained pro bono counsel does not mean that his lawyers are precluded under the state's Indigent Defense Act from seeking to contract with either the Georgia Public Defender Council or a circuit public defender for experts paid by the state to work on his case, the high court determined in an 8-1 ruling. Under the IDA, adult defendants are considered indigent...

