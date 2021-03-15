Bacardi Faces £51M Trial After Deal With Rival Falls Apart

Law360, London (March 15, 2021, 9:31 PM GMT) -- The U.S. spirits giant behind Jack Daniels told a London judge Monday that Bacardi U.K. Ltd. still owes £51.5 million ($71.5 million) under a guarantee it signed for a subsidiary now withholding payments from a cost-sharing deal that went south. Counsel for Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd. told the High Court during the first day of a three-day preliminary issues trial that the parent company of Bacardi-Martini Ltd. has refused to honor its indemnity obligations under the agreement. Charles Graham QC of One Essex Court, representing Brown-Forman, said Bacardi is pursuing claims against his client in arbitration over the now-defunct sales-staff agreement...

