Walmart Calls Ex-Worker's 'Stonewalling' Claims A Ploy

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- An ex-Walmart worker who accused the retail giant of hiding information in her race bias suit is trying to compensate for missing a January discovery deadline after canceling planned mediation, the company said, urging a federal court to reject her push for sanctions. In a Friday response to Alicia Riley's February sanctions motion, Walmart said it hadn't been "stonewalling," as Riley claimed. The real issue is that Riley let a discovery deadline — which only existed because she blew off mediation — pass without deposing three witnesses Walmart offered, according to the company. "Plaintiff's conduct is telling and reveals that she...

