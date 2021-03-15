Federal Circuit Backs Caterpillar Rival's Patent Win

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday backed the U.S. International Trade Commission's ruling that Caterpillar infringed a pair of road-milling machine patents owned by a rival, but told the ITC to take another look at its noninfringement finding related to another patent. Two members of a three-judge panel affirmed an administrative law judge's determination that Caterpillar infringed two patents owned by Wirtgen: U.S. Patent Nos. 9,656,530 and 7,828,309. The judge's decision, which the ITC adopted, had "no reversible error" in regards to those two patents, the majority wrote. "The ALJ's comprehensive and detailed findings as to those patents rest on substantial evidence,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS