Ex-Philly Judge Can Proceed With Defamation Case

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Monday that it was too soon to decide whether a onetime Philadelphia prosecutor's role as a public official immunized him from claims that he ruined the electoral chances of a former city judge he said had called him a derogatory name. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel ruled that discovery was required to determine whether Simon Haileab, a former assistant district attorney in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, was acting in his official capacity when he told colleagues in March 2017 that then-Judge Vincent Melchiorre had referred to him by a "derogatory and foul name" during a...

