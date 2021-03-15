Fake Dementia Claims Fail To Move Girardi Probate Judge

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge on Monday brushed aside claims Girardi Keese founder Thomas Girardi was feigning dementia to avoid punishment for taking his clients' funds, keeping the 81-year-old attorney in a temporary conservatorship over objections from the State Bar of California and his former co-counsel. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Juarez said he had no reason to question a psychiatrist's declaration last week that Girardi cannot understand court proceedings and has Alzheimer's disease. "I don't have a basis to hold back on the temporary conservatorship," the probate judge said. However, he invited parties to argue in the run-up to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS