Sunoco Slams Pa. DEP's Bid To Aggregate Plant Emissions

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Sunoco LP has told an environmental hearing board that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection illegally grouped together several proposed facility changes to a Philadelphia-area natural gas plant when reconsidering their emissions and impacts on air quality. Sunoco, in a pair of appeals filed Friday with the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board, said the state regulators had violated the doctrine of administrative finality by bunching up the projects and considering their cumulative impacts. The oil company said the review of the proposed project — which included proposed fractionation equipment at its Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, plant — was inappropriate, arbitrary and capricious. While the review...

